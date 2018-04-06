Firefox Performance Update #5

And here we are with another Firefox Performance Update!

This performance update is brought to you by perf.html! perf.html is our web-based profile analysis tool. We use it to analyze profiles gathered with the Gecko Profiler Add-on which helps us figure out why Firefox is feeling slow or sluggish. It’s probably the most important performance tool in our toolbox.

Before we go into the list – have you seen any patches landing that should positively impact Firefox’s performance? Let me know about it so I can include it in the list, and give appropriate shout-outs to all of the great work going on! That link again!

And now, without further ado, our list of excellent performance work:

Thanks to all of you! Keep it coming!