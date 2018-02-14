Firefox Performance Update #1

In an attempt to fill the shoes of Ehsan’s excellent Quantum Flow Newsletters1, I’ve started to keep track of interesting performance bugs that have been tackled over the past little while.

I don’t expect I’ll be able to put together such excellent essays on performance issues in Firefox, but I can certainly try to help to raise the profile of folks helping to make Firefox faster.

Expect these to come out pretty regularly, especially as we continue to press our performance advantage over the competition. Maybe I’ll come up with a catchy title, too!

Anyhow, here’s the stuff that’s gone by recently that I’m pretty stoked about, performance-wise! To everybody in this list – thanks for making Firefox faster!