Firefox Performance Update #2

So I’ve had my eyes out, watching for bugfixes that are landing in the Firefox code base that will speed it up for our users.

But I can’t do it alone. So I have a request: Have you seen a bugfix land recently that’ll likely impact Firefox’s performance in a positive way for our users? If so, I want to hear about it, and you should fill in this form to let me know!

Here’s that link again, just in case you missed it.

Anyhow, without further ado – here’s a small selection of interesting bugs that have been fixed recently that should improve Firefox performance!