Firefox Performance Update #2

So I’ve had my eyes out, watching for bugfixes that are landing in the Firefox code base that will speed it up for our users.
But I can’t do it alone. So I have a request: Have you seen a bugfix land recently that’ll likely impact Firefox’s performance in a positive way for our users? If so, I want to hear about it, and you should fill in this form to let me know!
Here’s that link again, just in case you missed it.
Anyhow, without further ado – here’s a small selection of interesting bugs that have been fixed recently that should improve Firefox performance!
- Rob Wood has made it so that Talos tests run on Nightly builds now produce Gecko Profiles for both Linux and MacOS! Windows is coming soon. This is great for engineers working on improving our performance on our internal benchmarks.
- Xidorn Quan enabled Stylo for chrome-level CSS documents! This allows us to process style changes to the browser UI in parallel using the same techniques that we use for web content that shipped in Firefox Quantum.
- Kris Maglione made it so that we don’t load the Onboarding script for every single tab.
- Jan de Mooij landed a patch that made browser JavaScript run more quickly and consume less memory early on during main and content process start-up
- Henri Sivonen took an old and slower chunk of C++ code that checks for RTL characters in a string, and replaced it with a newer, faster version written in Rust. This has dramatically reduced the processing time on text nodes for pages where we’re unsure if RTL characters exist. For example, for strings in Thai, we now spend 3% of the original time searching those strings for RTL characters! That’s a huge improvement!