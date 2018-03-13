Firefox Performance Update #3

Hi! I’ve got another slew of Firefox performance work to report today.

Special thanks to the folks who submitted things through this form to let me know about performance work that’s taken place recently! If you’ve seen something fixed lately that’ll likely have a positive impact on Firefox performance, let me know about it!

So, without further ado, here are some of the folks who have made some nice improvements to Firefox performance lately. Thanks for making Firefox faster and better!